Can remove Bengal cops’ uniforms if needed: BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Protesting against the death of BJP leader Trilochan Mahato, who was found hanging

with a poster stuck on his back blaming his association with the saffron party for his death, West Bengal BJP conducted gheraos of several police stations in different parts of south Bengal on Friday.

Speaking at one such gherao in Habra in North 24 Parganas district on Friday, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh accused police of working for the ruling party and threatened to their remove uniforms.

“Police is working for the ruling party. I warn them to stay cautioned. Nobody knows what will happen to Didi in three years (2021 Assembly election)…whether she will be in Nabanna (state secretariat) or she would be cooking in Kalighat (her residence). We can remove their uniforms if needed,” he said. The BJP has been questioning the role of the police since the panchayat elections.

However, he also said that not every policeman is biased and they were doing their jobs out of fear. “Police are humans too and they too have families. They are forced to do these things,” he added.

Apart from Habra, gheraos were conducted at Chandannagar in Hooghly district and at Girish Park and Lake Town police stations of Kolkata.

The BJP chief also warned TMC against violent politics. “TMC is killing our supporters throughout the state. An 18-year-old was killed for working with the BJP. We don’t play politics of violence but can very well give back in the language TMC understands,” he added.

Responding to the Ghosh’s statement, TMC secretary general and education minister Partha Chatterjee said that the BJP chief is directionless and defeat in the panchayat and Mahesthala Assembly by-elections has demoralised him. “They are content at being at the second spot by devouring CPM and Congress votes

and intentionally ignoring the fact that TMC’s vote share grew massively. I request Congress and CPM supporters not to waste their votes by giving it to BJP and instead join the bandwagon of the TMC,” he said.

“Instead of doing such small rallies and talking all rubbish, the BJP chief should talk on real issues such as

inflation, petrol and LPG price hike. Only Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi are safe in India. Earlier their slogan was ‘na khaunga na khaane dunga’ and now it has become ‘khaunga aur khilaunga’. We don’t

want ‘acche din’ just let us live a decent life,” he added.

“The language he uses does not reflect the basic political courtesy that we extend to each other. People of Bengal will not buy his rubbish,” he added.