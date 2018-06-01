Home Nation

Farmers' agitation begins in several states, protestors spill milk on road

The farmer organisations have alleged that the central government has failed to address their issues pertaining to low income, farmer suicides and debt.

Published: 01st June 2018 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers spill milk on the road during their 10 days 'Kisan Avkash' protest, in Ludhiana's Samrala. | Twitter ANI

By PTI

BHOPAL/MANDSAUR/CHANDIGARH: Protesting farmers dumped vegetables, milk and other farm produce on roads and blocked supplies to cities in several states today as they launched a 10-day agitation to press their demands, including loan waiver and right price for crops.

Farmer organisations also called for boycott of mandis or wholesale markets in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, leading to fears of shortage and price rise.

Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh (RKMM) convenor Shivkumar Sharma told reporters in Bhopal that the "Gaon Band' stir is being held across 22 states.

Police have kept a close vigil in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, where six farmers were killed in police firing during the farmers' agitation on June 6 last year.

"The cultivators have been asked not to come to the markets in urban areas to sell their farm produce, including milk," Sharma added.

On the last day of the protest on June 10, the farmers' bodies will orgainse 'Bharat Bandh', he said.

Markets were also shut in adjoining Neemuch district.

The Mandsaur SP said no untoward incident was reported in the district so far.

"Five companies of the Special Armed Force (SAF) of MP police are keeping a vigil across the district," he said.

The decision to stop supplies starting from June 1 till June 10 was taken by farmers under the banner of Kisan Ekta Manch and Rashtriya Kisan Maha Sangh.

A meeting of the coordination committee of these two farmers organisations, which claim to be representing 172 farmer outfits, was held here last month to give final shape to the programme.

Balbir Singh Rajewal, president, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), claimed good response from farmers in Punjab and other states.

"Farmers have stopped bringing vegetables, milk and other items to the cities for sale," he claimed.

Rajewal claimed that not only in Punjab and Haryana, farmers in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and some other states were also not selling their produce in cities.

At some places in Punjab, farmers dumped vegetables and milk on road as a mark of protest.

"During the 10-day long protest, the farmers will stay in their villages and will not go to cities for supplying their produce," he said.

"However, they can sell their produce among villagers," he said, adding that the first day of their agitation had been peaceful so far.

The farmer organisations have alleged that the central government has failed to address their issues pertaining to low income, farmer suicides and debt.

"We have also been demanding minimum income guarantee scheme, implementation of Swaminathan Commission report and waiver of farmers' debt," said Rajewal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh farmers strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence