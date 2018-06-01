Karnataka CET results declared

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shridhar Doddamani a student from Excellent PU College, Vijayapura has secured the first rank in the Karnataka Common Entrance exams, the results of which have been announced.

Narayan Pai from Sharada Independent PU college has secured the second rank in engineering stream.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Friday announced the results of CET for entry into various engineering and various other courses. Principal Secretary, higher education department Dr Rajkumar Khatri and V Manjula, additional chief secretary to government, medical education announced the results.

The KEA also announced results for entry into Bachelors in veterinary, BSc agriculture sciences and Pharma B courses.

CET exams were conducted on April 19 and 20 in several centres in the State. As many as 1,98,639 students had appeared for the entrance exams this yea