Home Nation

Karnataka CET results declared

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Friday announced the results of CET for entry into various engineering  and various other courses.

Published: 01st June 2018 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shridhar Doddamani a student from Excellent PU College, Vijayapura has secured the first rank in the Karnataka Common Entrance exams, the results of which have been announced. 

Narayan Pai from Sharada Independent PU college has secured the second rank in engineering stream. 

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Friday announced the results of CET for entry into various engineering  and various other courses. Principal Secretary, higher education department Dr Rajkumar Khatri and V Manjula, additional chief secretary to government, medical education announced the results. 

The KEA also announced results for entry into Bachelors in veterinary, BSc agriculture sciences and Pharma B courses. 

CET exams were conducted on April 19 and 20 in several centres in the State. As many as 1,98,639 students had appeared for the entrance exams this yea

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka CET results Karnataka Common Entrance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence