Lighting kills six in West Bengal

The toll may rise as heavy thundershowers have hit south Bengal and affected normal life across the region.

Lightning

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: At least six persons died in different parts of southern West Bengal after lightning stroke them during heavy rains in the state on Thursday.

Two persons each died in Paschim Burdwan’s Asansol, Paschim Medinipur’s Goaltore, and Hooghly’s Arambagh due to the lighting. The toll may rise as heavy thundershowers have hit south Bengal and affected normal life across the region.

The Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore predicts heavy rainfall to continue as monsoon has arrived in the state.

Kolkata receives an average of 300 mm of rainfall in June. Some 18 people had died across the state in a gusty winds accompanied by heavy showers in April.

TAGS
lightning strike West Bengal monsoon

