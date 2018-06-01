MACT awards Rs 40 lakh compensation to kin of accident victim

By PTI

THANE: The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has directed a man and an insurance company to collectively pay Rs 40 lakh compensation to the family members of a BMC employee, who died in a road accident in 2016.

MACT member and District Judge K D Vadane in the order passed on May 24, directed Suresh Mangaldas Patil and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd to pay the compensation along with 8 per cent interest per annum from the date of the filing of the claim.

The deceased, Maruti Raghunath Thakare (45), a resident of Ghotawade in Bhiwandi, worked in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as a labourer and earned a salary of Rs 24,246, the claim filed by his wife Manisha and three children said.

On May 19, 2016 evening, he was going home from Khadavali side on his motorcycle, when Patil's bike rammed him from behind near Dolare petrol pump on Mumbai-Nashik highway.

Due to the impact, Thakare fell down and sustained severe injuries and died during treatment.

After hearing the counsels from both the sides, the court held that the case has been proved and the two opponents were liable to pay the compensation to the family of the deceased.