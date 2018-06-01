Home Nation

Sita was 'abducted' by Rama, says Gujarat board textbook

As the blooper in the English version of Sanskrit subject came to light, the Gujarat State School Textbook Board today described it as a translation error and ordered an inquiry.

Published: 01st June 2018 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Sita was "abducted" by Lord Rama, says a textbook of Class XII in Gujarat.

As the blooper in the English version of Sanskrit subject came to light, the Gujarat State School Textbook Board (GSSTB) today described it as a translation error and ordered an inquiry.

"There is (a) very heart-touching description of the message conveyed by Laxman to Ram when Sita was abducted by Rama," reads a paragraph giving some basic understanding to students about the epic 'Raghuvansham' written by celebrated Sanskrit poet Kalidasa.

This error figures in the textbook meant for English medium students of Class XII.

GSSTB executive president Nitin Pethani claimed that the word 'tyag' has been translated and printed as "abducted" instead of "abandoned" by those who were given the task of translation and proof-reading.

"It should have been printed as 'when Sita was abandoned by Lord Rama'.

But, due to a translation mistake, it got printed as 'when Sita was abducted by Rama'.

"The word abandoned was replaced with abducted.

This is a translation mistake, which is not there in the Gujarati textbooks," said Pethani.

"We will conduct an inquiry into the matter.

If found guilty, we will blacklist the contractors who were given the task of translation as well as proof-reading.

We will inform the school teachers to correct this mistake while teaching that chapter," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gujarat board textbook

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence