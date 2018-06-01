Terrorist involved in 1993 Mumbai blast arrested from Gujarat
Ahmed Lambu, a terrorist who was allegedly involved in 1993 Mumbai bomb blast case was arrested on Friday. Ahmed was also allegedly involved in illegal supply of weapons.
Published: 01st June 2018 12:00 PM | Last Updated: 01st June 2018 12:00 PM | A+A A-
NAVSARI: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested a terrorist identified as Ahmed Lambu from Gujarat's Navsari-Valsad coastal area, who was allegedly involved in 1993 Mumbai bomb blast case.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Interpol had earlier circulated a lookout notice against Ahmed.
The arrested terrorist also carried a bounty of Rs. five lakh on his head.
Ahmed was also allegedly involved in the illegal supply of weapons.