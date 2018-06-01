Terrorist involved in 1993 Mumbai blast arrested from Gujarat

By ANI

NAVSARI: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested a terrorist identified as Ahmed Lambu from Gujarat's Navsari-Valsad coastal area, who was allegedly involved in 1993 Mumbai bomb blast case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Interpol had earlier circulated a lookout notice against Ahmed.

The arrested terrorist also carried a bounty of Rs. five lakh on his head.

Ahmed was also allegedly involved in the illegal supply of weapons.