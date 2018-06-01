Home Nation

Under construction flyover railings collapse in Varanasi

12 railing plates totalling over 50-feet in length were installed on the under-construction flyover; and in the wee hours of Friday morning, six of them fell.

Published: 01st June 2018 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue work after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed earlier this month in Varanasi. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

VARANASI: Merely 15 days after 18 people were killed after an under-construction flyover collapsed in Varanasi last month, several railing plates of an under-construction flyover fell on Babatpur road on Friday. However, no injuries have been reported since a road diversion was already in place.

According to primary information, on Thursday night, 12 railing plates totalling over 50-feet in length were installed on the under-construction flyover; and in the wee hours of Friday morning, six of them fell.

The incident took place atop NH-31 on which the flyover is being constructed.

Earlier on May 15, a huge slab of a flyover under-construction came down, crushing on cars and a local bus underneath, and killing 18 people while critically injuring 11 others.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced ex-gratia for the affected families.

Also, a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged under sections 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), section 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) and section 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the officials of the Uttar Pradesh Setu Nigam. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Varanasi Narendra Modi Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence