Home Nation

West Bengal: Rs 10 crore worth 32 kg Chinese gold seized

Interrogation revealed that the gold were smuggled from China and were destined for Kolkata.

Published: 01st June 2018 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

Gold bars

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: In one of the biggest operations in eastern and northeast India, some 32 kilograms of gold worth Rs 10.32 crore being smuggled from China was nabbed in Siliguri in northern West Bengal on Thursday.

Three persons associated with the smuggling were arrested.

Acting on a tip-off, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths traced a car on Sevoke Road in Siliguri and found 32 bricks of gold each weighing 1 kg strapped to their waists in tailored belts. All the three accused Akhoy Magar,

Dhaniji Saheb Babbar and Pravin are residents of Maharashtra.

Additionally, the DFI sleuths accompanied the accused to their temporary hideout in the city from where Rs 20.19 lakh in cash was recovered.

Interrogation revealed that the gold were smuggled from China and were destined for Kolkata. The accused were given the responsibility of transporting the gold from Indo-Tibet border first to Gangtok and then to Kolkata.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
gold seizure gold smuggling West Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence