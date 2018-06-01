Home Nation

West Bengal's Bhangar locked down after arrest of CPI (ML) agitation leader Alik Chakraborty in Odisha

Despite the blockade, no fresh violence between the agitators and the pro-power grid Trinamool Congress supporters of local strongman Arabul Islam was reported till this report was filed.

Published: 01st June 2018 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

Bhangar map (Google)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A day after CPI (ML) Red Star leader Alik Chakraborty was arrested near a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, protests erupted in Bhangar in South 24 Parganas where he had been leading an anti-power grid agitation for the past few years.

Protesters of the Jomi Jibika Poribesh o Bastutantra Raksha Samiti (Committee for protection of land, livelihood, environment and ecology) blockaded the Haroa Road at several points near the power grid and vowed to continue the blockade till Chakraborty was released.

"Since 3 pm today, we have started blockade at several places along the Haroa Road near the power grid. We will continue the blockades till Chakraborty is released," a committee leader said.

Despite the blockade, no fresh violence between the agitators and the pro-power grid Trinamool Congress supporters of local strongman Arabul Islam was reported till this report was filed.

Alik Chakraborty was produced at a Bhubaneswar court on Thursday for transit remand and is likely to be brought back to Kolkata on Friday, when agitation in Bhangar is expected to intensify.

The region has been on the boil over the past three years with the state government constructing a power grid over 16 acres of land which the residents of around 30 villages are protesting vehemently stating that the grid would reduce their agricultural produce and have serious health impacts. Despite work being completed, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has promised not to functionalise the power grid till the people are against it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhangar CPI (ML) Alik Chakraborty West Bengal Trinamool Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence