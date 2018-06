By ANI

KULLU: A Japanese lady was allegedly raped by a taxi driver in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, police said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the police has registered a case and arrested a person in the connection.

"Case has been registered and one person also arrested. Victim has been sent for the medical test," said Superintendent of Police, Kullu, Shalini Agnihotri.

"As per the victim the accused is a taxi driver. Further investigation underway," she added. (ANI)