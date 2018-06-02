Kamal Nath’s invitation to Rahul Gandhi sparks controversy

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A letter from Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Kamal Nath inviting Rahul Gandhi to an event marking the death anniversary of Subhash Yadav, a former deputy CM of the state, has triggered a war of words between the Opposition party and the BJP.

The BJP has termed the letter evidence of the principal Opposition party playing caste politics, and the Congress maintains that there is nothing wrong in the matter and has accused the ruling party of unnecessarily politicising the issue

The letter, written by nine-time Chhindwara MP Kamal Nath on May 31, mentions that the late Subash Yadav was deputy CM of Madhya Pradesh and a prominent OBC leader of the state. “His death anniversary is being observed on June 26, 2018 at 12 noon at Kasrawad in Khargone district. Madhya Pradesh has a huge OBC population and it’s expected that a large number of people will attend the function. Being in campaign mode, this will be an important programme in Nimad-Malwa region covering 61 Assembly constituencies.”

Reacting to the letter, state BJP chief spokesperson Dr Deepak Vijayvargiya said: “The Congress party is playing caste politics in the name of former deputy CM Subhash Yadav, who has been insulted during his lifetime by the party’s regional satraps, including Digvijaya Singh.”

However, Yadav’s son Arun Yadav said, “The BJP is unnecessarily politicizing the letter written by the MPCC chief to Rahul Gandhi. What’s wrong in the contents of the letter?”