Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh farmers protest: Nine arrested for preventing villagers from carrying milk to markets, seven held for misusing social media

A group of men possibly associated with some agrarian outfits were arrested in Rajgarh and Betul districts for trying to force milk farmers to spill their milk on road instead of going to sell it.

Published: 02nd June 2018 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The second day of the ten-day nationwide stir by farmers saw farmers in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh voluntarily throwing their vegetables, fruits and milk on roads in Hoshangabad and Narsinghpur districts on Saturday.

While farmers threw vegetables and fruits on roads demanding loan waiver in Tendukheda area of Narsinghpur district, a group of farmers threw container full of milk in Karanpur village in Sohagpur area of Hoshangabad district.

A group of men possibly associated with some agrarian outfits were arrested in Rajgarh and Betul districts for trying to force milk farmers to spill their milk on road instead of going to sell it in the nearby market n Saturday.

“As many as nine men have been arrested by the police in Rajgarh district and four men held in Betul district, when they tried to stop farmers on way to sell milk at nearby markets. While the five men arrested in Rajgarh have been booked for rioting and wrongful restraint, the four men arrested in Betul district have been booked for breach of peace,” Makarand Deouskar, the IG (Intelligence) of MP Police told in Bhopal.

As many as seven men, meanwhile, have been arrested in Dhar, Neemuch, Ratlam and Agar Malwa districts for posting videos of June 2017 violent stir over WhatsApp social media platform to show the videos of that pertaining to the ongoing farmers stir.

“While three men have been arrested in Ratlam district, two men have been arrested in Agar Malwa and one each have been arrested in Neemuch and Dhar districts. The arrested men have been booked under Section 188 of IPC for breaching prohibitory orders clamped under Section 144 of CrPc to curb the misuse of social media during the farmers stir and Ramzan,” said Deouskar in Bhopal.

While the supplies of fruits, vegetables and milk remained largely unaffected on the first day of the stir across MP, the supply of essentials at markets in various cities and towns started showing signs of the impact of farmers stir on Saturday, with lesser number of farmers coming to sell their vegetable-fruits produce at mandis.

In Bhopal’s Karond Mandi, just 60-80 farmers arrived from adjoining districts to sell their produce on Thursday and Friday, against 460 farmers who sold their produce at the same market in a single day on May 30.

According to wholesale vegetable traders at the Karond Mandi, the arrival of fruits and vegetables from adjoining districts has plunged by over 60% due to Gaon Bandh stir launched by the farmers on June 1.

Traders said that prices of fruits and vegetables have started to rise due to blockage of supply and would further spurt in the days to come, causing inconvenience to consumers.

In Mandsaur district, which was the epicenter of the violent farmers stir last year, the arrival of fruits, vegetables and milk have started declining, despite heavy security arrangements to prevent farmers from being stopped from going to market to sell their produce.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
farmers protest Madhya Pradesh farmers milk vegetables

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 