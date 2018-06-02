Home Nation

Sushma Swaraj leaves for South Africa on five-day visit; to attend BRICS, IBSA

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today left on a five-day visit to South Africa where she will meet top leaders of the country and attend meetings of BRICS and IBSA.

Published: 02nd June 2018 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Swaraj will also attend a series of events marking the 125th anniversary of the historic incident where a young Mahatma Gandhi was thrown out of a train compartment in Pietermaritzburg railway station. | ANI Twitter

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today left on a five-day visit to South Africa where she will meet top leaders of the country and attend meetings of BRICS and IBSA -- the two major groupings where India has been playing a key role.

Swaraj will also attend a series of events marking the 125th anniversary of the historic incident where a young Mahatma Gandhi was thrown out of a train compartment in Pietermaritzburg railway station, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The 1893 incident proved to be a turning point in Gandhi's fight against racial discrimination in South Africa.

During her visit to the African nation, Swaraj will participate in the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Foreign Ministers' meeting on June 4 which is expected to lay the foundation for the annual summit of the grouping in Johannesburg next month.

She will also chair a meeting of Foreign Ministers of IBSA (India, Brazil, South Africa), another bloc working to deepen coordination among the three countries on major global issues.

"The External Affairs Minister will participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting on June 4, 2018 and chair the IBSA Foreign Ministers Meeting," the MEA said.

On June 6, Swaraj will visit the Phoenix settlement where Mahatma Gandhi had developed his philosophy of non-violence, the MEA said.

"She would also participate in a series of events on June 6-7, 2018 at Pietermaritzburg, South Africa to commemorate the 125th Anniversary of the historic incident in the train compartment that became a catalyst for Gandhiji's Satyagraha movement," the MEA said.

It said the two-day commemoration activities will also include release of joint commemorative stamps on Oliver Tambo and Deen Dayal Upadhayaa and a Youth Summit where 20 diaspora youth from Africa and five from India will speak on the relevance of Gandhiji's message of peace to the youth of today.

Tambo was a South African anti-apartheid activist and revolutionary leader.

"The year 2018 is an important year for India-South Africa relations as it marks the 25 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the 125th anniversary of the Pietermaritzburg railway station incident and the 100th birth centenary of South African iconic leader, Nelson Mandela," the MEA said.

It said India and South Africa enjoy close and friendly relations which are rooted in history and the values of south-south cooperation.

"The visit of External Affairs Minister will further strengthen our close and long standing ties with South Africa," the MEA said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushma Swaraj BRICS South Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with balloons in Our Lady's Girls HSS, Thoppumpady in Kochi. EPS | Melton Antony
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi