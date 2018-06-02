Thunderstorm kills 17 in Uttar Pradesh, four in Uttarakhand

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh was hit by another deadly dust storm that claimed 17 lives and left 11 persons injured last evening.

Four persons were killed in Uttarakhand's Mandal.

A UP government spokesperson today said that most of the deaths were caused due to falling of trees and incidents of house collapse.

Moradabad bore the brunt of the storm, with as many as seven deaths reported from the district, followed by three deaths from Sambhal, the spokesperson said.

Two deaths were reported each from Muzaffarnagar and Meerut, while one death was reported from Amroha.

Four persons were injured in Amroha, three in Moradabad and two in Muzaffarnagar, spokesperson said.

The state government has directed all district magistrates to distribute relief within 24 hours.

Earlier on Thursday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of a thunderstorm with strong winds and rain in various parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The warning comes two days after a deadly storm claimed over 30 lives in various states across the country including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

The state was swept by three major dust storms last month that left over 130 people dead.

On May 13, 39 people died in various districts including Bareilly, Barabanki, Bulandshahr and Lakhimpur Khiri districts.

On May 9, a severe storm left 18 dead and 27 others injured.

Five people died in Etawah district, three each in Mathura, Aligarh and Agra, two in Firozabad and one each in Hathras and Kanpur Dehat.

Thunderstorms and lightning on May 2-3 left 80 dead in the state, most of them in Agra district in the western part of the state.

(with inputs from ANI)