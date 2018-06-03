1984 riots: AISSF to organise Khalsa march on June 6

By UNI

MOGA: The All India Sikh Students Federation will organise a Khalsa March on June 6, in the memory of the Sikhs, who lost their lives in the 1984 riots.

The Khalsa march will assemble at Gurudwara Saragarhi Sahib in Shri Amritsar Sahib at around 0700 hrs and reach Shri Akal Takht Sahib, at around 0800 hrs.

AISSF President Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad appealed to the young generation to participate in this march as the youth needs to be more aware about these issues.

Mr Mohammad said on Sunday that in the last 34 years, the ruling governments have used several methods to suppress the Sikh voices, arising for justice.