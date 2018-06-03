Home Nation

1984 riots: AISSF to organise Khalsa march on June 6

The Khalsa march will assemble at Gurudwara Saragarhi Sahib in Shri Amritsar Sahib at around 0700 hrs and reach Shri Akal Takht Sahib, at around 0800 hrs.

Published: 03rd June 2018 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By UNI

MOGA: The All India Sikh Students Federation will organise a Khalsa March on June 6, in the memory of the Sikhs, who lost their lives in the 1984 riots.

The Khalsa march will assemble at Gurudwara Saragarhi Sahib in Shri Amritsar Sahib at around 0700 hrs and reach Shri Akal Takht Sahib, at around 0800 hrs.

AISSF President Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad appealed to the young generation to participate in this march as the youth needs to be more aware about these issues.

Mr Mohammad said on Sunday that in the last 34 years, the ruling governments have used several methods to suppress the Sikh voices, arising for justice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
1984 riots Khalsa March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafel Nadal defeats old friend Richard Gasquet to advance in French Open
Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch saves the day for London deliveryman
Gallery
M Karunanidhi with floral head gear offered by partymen at a meeting. | EPS
Happy birthday Kalaignar: Here are the rare photos of DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi as he turns 95 today
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 