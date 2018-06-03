Caught on camera: BJP leader Jagannath Singh Raghuvanshi threatens government employee

By ANI

ISAGARH: A video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jagannath Singh Raghuvanshi has come up where he is seen threatening an employee of the state electricity department.

The BJP leader threatened the employee of blackening his face and beating him up with the shoes.

#WATCH BJP leader Jagannath Singh Raghuvanshi gets into an argument with an employee of electricity department in Isagarh, says, 'I would have blacken your face & beaten you up with shoes' #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/7MksGQB82g — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2018

'You are living at my mercy here, or else I would have blackened your face," he said to the employee.

The video of it has gone viral on social media.

In the video, it can be clearly seen that Raghuvanshi snapped at the employee after he told him that four lakh electricity bill was due on him.