Congress set to strike alliance with BSP in Madhya Pradesh

Published: 03rd June 2018 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

A representational image of a congress flag. (File | PTI)

By Amit Agnihotri
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Encouraged by its success in forming the Karnataka government along with the JD(S) to keep the BJP out of power, the Congress is confident of stitching up pre-poll pacts with smaller players like Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh that are due for Assembly polls in the next few months. In a sense, the BSP had played spoiler for the Congress in the Gujarat Assembly polls, since it had chosen to go it alone there.

“Talks are on at various levels with BSP leaders and we are hopeful of a pact,” a senior Congress leader involved in the negotiations told TNIE.

While Congress sources expressed hope that the seat-sharing formula will be finalised soon, a senior BSP leader said it could take some time because some “complex issues” need to be sorted out. “Discussions got a boost after the Kairana by-poll in UP but the final pact hinges on a decent seat-sharing with the Congress,” he added.

MP Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath is in touch with Mayawati. While the Congress has 36 per cent vote share in MP, the BSP has six per cent.

The Congress is also negotiating with the Gondwana Gantantra Party, which has influence in a few districts. Sources said the grand old party is trying to replicate the arrangement in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan also, where polls will be held along with MP later this year, to put up a united fight against the BJP.

