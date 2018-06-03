Home Nation

Main accused in burning 15 Dalit houses in Bihar's Vaishali district arrested

Police arrested the main accused late last night in a case related to burning of 15 Dalit houses at Malikpur village under Raghopur police station area in Vaishali district.

By UNI

HAJIPUR: Police arrested the main accused late last night in a case related to burning of 15 Dalit houses at Malikpur village under Raghopur police station area in Vaishali district.

Police said the main accused Mukesh Rai was nabbed from his native Manikpur village following specific intelligence input.

Sources said Mukesh Rai along with Motilal Rai and Jagdeo Rai was involved in torching 15 Dalit houses including those of Vindeshwar Paswan and Prem Bhagat at Manikpur village on May 28.

Police said that 11 people had been made named accused in the case.

Sources said that that deputy inspector general of police (Muzaffarpur range) Anil Kumar was supervising the case and raids were being conducted to nab other accused.

