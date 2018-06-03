Home Nation

Strike by nurses and junior doctors of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences claims 12 lives in Jharkhand

Nurses, junior doctors went on strike after relatives of a deceased patient manhandled their colleagues crippling the medical services at the largest state-owned medical college and hospital.

RANCHI: At least 12 patients died due to alleged medical negligence after nurses and junior doctors went on strike on Saturday following a scuffle with family members of a patient Geeta Devi, who was declared dead during treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and Hospital in Ranchi on Friday. 

The protesting nurses, demanding protection for them and the junior doctors, have blocked emergency ward of the largest hospital, not allowing any patient into it. “We want those who manhandled the nurses to be arrested and the authorities to implement Medical Protection Act in the state. The family members of Geeta Devi came here on Friday also and injured at least four nurses while police remained mute spectators,” said President of Junior Nurses Association Ramrekha Rai. She said that the nurses would return to work only after their demands were met.

The nurses are also demanding immediate intervention of Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi and Principal Secretary (Health) Nidhi Khare, to resolve the issue.

Rai also claimed having support of all junior doctors, paramedical and Jharkhand chapter of Indian Medical Association as it is regular practice in RIMS where the family members misbehave with the medical staff and junior doctors in case of casualties. 

Meanwhile, RIMS administration claimed that they were trying to resolve the issue through various rounds of talks with the nurses and have made alternative arrangements have been made by deputing senior doctors. Health Minister has also been informed about the matter.

