Water supply to Shimla increased by 10 MLD after crackdown by authorities

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Finally little respite to Queen of Hills as the water supply to Shimla has increased by 10 million litres per day (MLD). The Shimla Municipal Corporation has cracked a whip on hotels and

resorts and also plugged leakages and pilferage.

Sources said that the municipal corporation has cut water supply to 14 hotels of the 39 resorts on which it has taken action as some of them might have illegal water connections and a few others have not paid their water bills.

The rise in water supply could also be attributed to drawing water from Chaba weir into Guma, digging more bore wells and cutting off the illegal water supply to farmers in Guma and Giri during the day. The water level in many water sources have gone down by 60 per cent due to poor rain and less melting of snow said sources.

Four MLD of water was lost daily during distribution due to leakages in the pipelines from Guma and Giri. The hill station requires 42 MLD water, but was only getting around 22 MLD of water.

Himachal High Court has been continuously monitoring water distribution very closely, the court has already banned washing of cars until the water supply is restored and has ordered sector-wise distribution of water until monsoon begins.

Meanwhile, Irrigation and Public Health Minister Mahender Singh Thakur on Saturday ordered the suspension of the Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of the Municipal Corporation for negligence in water

distribution in Shimla.

The city which has a population of 2.20 lakh but on an average, around 20,000 tourists visit Shimla every day during this season and on the weekend the number touches around 30,000.

In another incident, a 65-year-old woman, Uma Keprate, was killed when a water tanker hit her near Sher-e-Punjab on the Mall road.