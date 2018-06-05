Home Nation

Gujarat Congress to join farmers' stir from June 8

Congress workers in Gujarat would join the ongoing nationwide farmers' stir from June 8 and organise various programs across the state to "wake up the BJP government".

Published: 05th June 2018 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2018 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Vegetables lie scattered on a road as farmer's protest enters third day in Hisar on Sunday June 03 2018. | PTI

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Congress workers in Gujarat would join the ongoing nationwide farmers' stir from June 8 and organise various programs across the state to "wake up the BJP government".

Alleging that the ruling BJP government has "failed" to address issues concerning farmers, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Paresh Dhanani said Congress workers would hit streets with farmers on June 8, 9 and 10.

Farmers launched a nationwide ten-day protest on June 1 for demands like a complete loan waiver, implementation of recommendations of Swaminthan Commission, and better remuneration for agriculture produce.

"The Congress supports farmers' demand of remunerative prices for their produce and waiver of farm loans.

To raise these issues, Congress workers will hold protests on June 8 in all talukas of Gujarat.

We will also submit a memorandum to authorities," Dhanani told reporters in Gandhinagar today.

He said Congress workers would ring bells on June 9 at public places "to wake up the government which is not paying attention to farmers' concerns".

"On June 10, we will block roads, sit on fast and court arrest," the Congress leader said.

He said the Gujarat government should grant loan waiver to farmers as done by the erstwhile Congress-led UPA government.

Dhanani said farmers of Gujarat are suffering on account of faulty policies and incomplete irrigation projects.

"Farmers are not getting water because the state government has failed to complete the Narmada canal network.

As a result, over 75 lakh hectares of agricultural land is still deprived of water.

"Despite tall claims made by the government, farmers are getting electricity supply for only eight hours per day.

States like UP, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh provide electricity for 18 to 24 hours.

We demand that farmers must get adequate water and power," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
farmers protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina beats Spain 4-3. Here are the best moments from the match..
A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar
Tamil Nadu CM visits Cyclone Gaja-affected areas
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 30, 1947
As Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' released today amid much fanfare, many celebrities caught up with the movie in the morning. Let us take a look at what the celebrities had to say about '2.0'.
Sivakarthikeyan to KV Anand: Kollywood give their verdict for Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp