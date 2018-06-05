Gujarat Congress to join farmers' stir from June 8

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Congress workers in Gujarat would join the ongoing nationwide farmers' stir from June 8 and organise various programs across the state to "wake up the BJP government".

Alleging that the ruling BJP government has "failed" to address issues concerning farmers, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Paresh Dhanani said Congress workers would hit streets with farmers on June 8, 9 and 10.

Farmers launched a nationwide ten-day protest on June 1 for demands like a complete loan waiver, implementation of recommendations of Swaminthan Commission, and better remuneration for agriculture produce.

"The Congress supports farmers' demand of remunerative prices for their produce and waiver of farm loans.

To raise these issues, Congress workers will hold protests on June 8 in all talukas of Gujarat.

We will also submit a memorandum to authorities," Dhanani told reporters in Gandhinagar today.

He said Congress workers would ring bells on June 9 at public places "to wake up the government which is not paying attention to farmers' concerns".

"On June 10, we will block roads, sit on fast and court arrest," the Congress leader said.

He said the Gujarat government should grant loan waiver to farmers as done by the erstwhile Congress-led UPA government.

Dhanani said farmers of Gujarat are suffering on account of faulty policies and incomplete irrigation projects.

"Farmers are not getting water because the state government has failed to complete the Narmada canal network.

As a result, over 75 lakh hectares of agricultural land is still deprived of water.

"Despite tall claims made by the government, farmers are getting electricity supply for only eight hours per day.

States like UP, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh provide electricity for 18 to 24 hours.

We demand that farmers must get adequate water and power," he said.