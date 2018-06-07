Home Nation

Tripura creates 10.43 lakh man-days in two months higher than last year

Talking to media here today Dev Varma said the report of food crisis from an MP was considered to be very serious and it was expected that he would supply more details to the government.

Published: 07th June 2018 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2018 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb (File | PTI)

By UNI

AGARTALA: Both Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma of Tripura separately urged CPI (M), MP Jitendra Choudhury, to provide details of the hamlets striving for the crisis of food and the list of youths who left for Bangladesh seeking job in past two months.

"We have verified the claim of Choudhury at grassroots level and found there is no food crisis and no one left Tripura to other places in search of food and all of these are 'malicious' campaign unleashed by CPI (M) leaders, including MP," Dev Varma said.

He pointed out that CPI (M) is not giving any data against the allegation raised, but the government data prove their allegations were wrong.

The previous government generated person days under MGNREGA up in first two months of last financial year was only 6.49 lakh, but despite serious of odds the figure rose to 10.43 lakh.

The Dhalai district has generated 2.66 lakh person days, which CPI (M) claiming most distressed and prevailing crisis of food and work.

There is no problem of money as after taking action against the massive corruption of left regime in MGNREGA, Ministry of Rural Development released Rs132 Cr, by which about 60 lakh person days could be generated, Dev Varma said.

Meanwhile, addressing civic reception at Belonia in South Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb said urged people not to pay heed to such campaigns rather asked the CPM leaders to provide detail of the distress people and government is committed to take action to address the crisis.

"The BJP-led Government has done more works in MNREGA during last two-and-half months compared to long LF tenure. The Government is trying to achieve growth through industrialization and asset creation following rules and norms that made leftists unhappy because it unmasked their corruption", Deb said.

The MP Choudhury twice in press conference reiterated that development works in remote villages have come to a grinding halt, forcing tribal people to go to Bangladesh for food.

There was no work in the villages of Dhalai district due to inner tussle between BJP and IPFT over gaining control of PRIs in rural areas.

Choudhury had referred to situations in East and West Govindabari villages under Longtharai Valley sub-division of Dhalai and alleged that there has been a serious dearth of buyers as one has no money to purchase; helpless inhabitants were forced to go for distress sale.

Biplab Kumar Deb Jishnu Dev Varma Tripura man-days

Comments

