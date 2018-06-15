Home Nation

VHP threatens to launch agitation against CIA

It was reported that the American intelligence agency CIA had allegedly termed the VHP and the Bajrang Dal "religious militant organisations".

Published: 15th June 2018 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2018 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

New VHP chief Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje in Ayodhya (Express Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) today threatened to launch an agitation against the American intelligence agency CIA, which reportedly termed it a "religious militant organisation".

In a statement, the VHP called the Central Intelligence Agency "anti-India" and sought an apology from it.

It was reported that the agency had allegedly termed the VHP and the Bajrang Dal "religious militant organisations".

The Hindu organisation's General Secretary Surendra Jain said it's a nationalist group which works for the country.

Asserting that the CIA's allegations were "baseless" and "false", Jain in a statement said, "The CIA was responsible for creating Osama bin Laden and has no moral right to lecture it.

He said the map of India used by the CIA shows a significant portion of Jammu and Kashmir as non-Indian territory.

"This shows the CIA's anti-India mindset. The VHP will launch an agitation against it," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bajrang Dal CIA VHP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp