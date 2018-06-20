After Dhoni, his wife Sakshi seeks arms license

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Sakshi Dhoni, wife of former captain of Indian Cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni, wants arms license for which an application has been pending with the office of Senior SP in Ranchi. Sources revealed that Sakshi has cited life threat in her application made to the Arms Magistrate as she stays alone most of the time at her home.

"Yes, an application for a pistol license was submitted to the office of Arms Magistrate by Dhoni's wife and is now pending with the office of Senior SP in Ranchi, after being cleared from local Police Station, DSP, City SP as no complaint was lodged against her anywhere," said a senior official in District Police requesting anonymity.

She has cited self defense as reasons for seeking arms license for her, he added. "Once it gets cleared from by the SSP, it will be forwarded to the office of Deputy Commissioner which is the only competent authority to issue an arms license," said the official.

The application, seeking a pistol license, stated that there is a possible of threat on her life as most of the time she is alone at home. Even while stepping out of the house for personal works, she is alone and hence a license may be given to he without any delay, she has stated in the application. Interestingly, she has applied for a license when Dhoni already have two arms licenses, besides having Y-Category security in Ranchi.

Dhoni has been provided licenses for a prohibited 9 mm pistol and another for weapons of non-prohibited bore back. The license for prohibited bore is given by the Union Home Ministry in 2010 after he applied for it in 2008 following ransom calls received by him.

A Ranchi based criminal Mohammad Taslim had threatened to blow up Dhoni's residence if he was not given a sum of Rs 50 lakh following which an FIR was lodged against him with the Doranda Police Station. He was later arrested by the Police from Bhubneshwar in Odisha.

Presently, seven police personnel have been deputed at his new residence under Ratu Police Station in Ranchi. According to local police Dhoni's wife is provided proper security whenever she informs them about going out of her house. In addition to that, Dhoni's residence is constantly under surveillance through patrolling vans roaming around in the area.