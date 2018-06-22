Andaman Police apprehends two more Myanmarese Poachers from Little Andaman

Sanjib Kumar Roy By

Express News Service

As many as eight Myanmarese Poachers have been arrested from deep forest areas of Little Andaman Island of Andaman and Nicobar Island Chain in last three weeks during ongoing massive combing operation.

As per details today two poachers were apprehended from Harminder Bay area while on June 18 three other poachers were arrested from Junction Creek area of Little Andaman.

Earlier Sources in Police Department said that it is expected that nearly 13 to 14 more poachers might be present inside the Jungle of Little Andaman area, where the Police and IRBn teams are presently conducting massive combing operation.

North Andaman Islands are very close to Myanmar and often taking advantage of thihers sneak inside North Andaman Islands to extract timber and collect sea cucumber, illegally.

However, presence of foreign poachers so deep inside Andaman Group of Islands raise several question over surveillance as well as invader detection capability of Andaman and Nicobar Command and Andaman and Nicobar Coast Guard region, especially when Chinese believed to have built a listening Centre as well as an airfield in Myanmar's Coco Island, which is very close to North Andaman Islands.