Home Nation

Andaman Police apprehends two more Myanmarese Poachers from Little Andaman

As per details today two poachers were apprehended from Harminder Bay area while on June 18 three other poachers were arrested from Junction Creek area of Little Andaman.

Published: 22nd June 2018 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2018 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

Image for representational purpose only

By Sanjib Kumar Roy
Express News Service

As many as eight Myanmarese Poachers have been arrested from deep forest areas of Little Andaman Island of Andaman and Nicobar Island Chain in last three weeks during ongoing massive combing operation.

As per details today two poachers were apprehended from Harminder Bay area while on June 18 three other poachers were arrested from Junction Creek area of Little Andaman.

Earlier Sources in Police Department said that it is expected that nearly 13 to 14 more poachers might be present inside the Jungle of Little Andaman area, where the Police and IRBn teams are presently conducting massive combing operation.

North Andaman Islands are very close to Myanmar and often taking advantage of thihers sneak inside North Andaman Islands to extract timber and collect sea cucumber, illegally.

However, presence of foreign poachers so deep inside Andaman Group of Islands raise several question over surveillance as well as invader detection capability of Andaman and Nicobar Command and Andaman and Nicobar Coast Guard region, especially when Chinese believed to have built a listening Centre as well as an airfield in Myanmar's Coco Island, which is very close to North Andaman Islands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina beats Spain 4-3. Here are the best moments from the match..
A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar
Tamil Nadu CM visits Cyclone Gaja-affected areas
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 30, 1947
As Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' released today amid much fanfare, many celebrities caught up with the movie in the morning. Let us take a look at what the celebrities had to say about '2.0'.
Sivakarthikeyan to KV Anand: Kollywood give their verdict for Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp