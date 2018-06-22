Home Nation

Government to set up panels under task force led by MoS for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha for introducing drone tech

The committees would separately make their recommendations on manufacturing and license of drones, airspace and air traffic management and policy and law-related issues.

Published: 22nd June 2018 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2018 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government today announced the formation of three committees to help a task force set up in April to prepare a roadmap for implementing the drone technology in the country.

The committees would separately make their recommendations on manufacturing and license of drones, airspace and air traffic management and policy and law-related issues, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

The decision was taken during the first meeting of the drone task force chaired by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha.

Members of the task force such as Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey, Director General of Civil Aviation B S Bhullar, Airports Authority of India Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra among others attended the meeting.

The 13-member task force is expected to submit its report on the unmanned aerial vehicle technology in six months, focussing on research and development of drones, acquisition and commercialisation, preparing a regulatory framework as well as a preference for Make in India.

"We are working towards making UAVs a sustainable, globally-competitive industry based in India.

A strategic roadmap for India to emerge as a large drone player is being put in place," the ministry said in a tweet.

At present, aircraft rules do not cover the use of drones, their sale and purchase.

Aviation regulator DGCA had restricted use of drones and unmanned aircraft system by civilians in October 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jayant Sinha Civil Aviation drone tech

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp