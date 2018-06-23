Home Nation

Election Commission registers actor-tuned-politician Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam

Published: 23rd June 2018 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2018 02:09 AM   |  A+A-

In this photo dated 20 June 2018, Kamal Haasan outside Election Commission in Delhi after a meeting with EC officials to register his party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam'. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), floated by actor Kamal Haasan, was today registered as a political party by the Election Commission and it would receive the registration documents early next week.

Sources in the EC said here that the documents filed by Haasan have been processed and the registration granted.

"The party will get the relevant documents early next week. The formal letter was sent today," a senior functionary said.

Haasan had in February launched his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (people justice centre) in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others.

The party's flag, in white background, has six hands joined together, with shades of red over three hands and the rest in white.

A star can be seen in the centre, surrounded by a star-like background in black.

