Fire in building in south Mumbai's Charni Road, one dead

The fire damaged electrical installations, false ceiling, books and other stationery items, plastic chairs and wooden furniture on the second and third floors of the building

Published: 25th June 2018 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2018 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: A fire broke out in the evening today in a building in south Mumbai's Charni Road area and eight fire engines were rushed for firefighting operations, an official said.

He said that the fire, which broke out around 6 pm, was confined to the second and third floor of the ground plus three storey Kothari House situated close to Central Plaza cinema.

A senior Fire Brigade official said that a person, appearing to be in his mid-thirties, was found unconscious on the third floor of the building and was rushed to a hospital nearby where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The deceased has not been identified as yet, he added.

He said that the building had shops on the ground floor and a pre-school operating from the floors above.

The fire damaged electrical installations, false ceiling, books and other stationery items, plastic chairs and wooden furniture on the second and third floors of the building, the official said.

"A wooden staircase connecting the second and third floor collapsed after getting gutted in the fire," he said.

The official added that the fire was under control now.

