Kolkata diary

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

Woman harassed on suburban train for clothes

Nearly two months after a couple was assaulted inside a Kolkata Metro station for hugging each other, a woman and her friend were harassed and verbally abused on a suburban train in Kolkata for her clothes. In a Facebook post, the victim said she was told to 'shut up because you are a woman' and 'not to board train in such outfit'. In a Facebook post, the woman said the altercation began when she asked the accused to shift so that she and her friend could seat. She also claimed she was verbally abused by an elderly man when the duo alighted from the train. A case against unknown persons was booked by the Government Railway Police.

Football fan dials e-commerce platform, gets offer to join BJP

A Kolkata-based football fan placed an order for a pair of headphones on e-commerce platform Flipkart but he was mistakenly delivered a bottle of oil. When he dialed the 1800 toll free number for returning the product, he was connected to the BJP helpline instead which offered him to join the saffron party. While state BJP president Dilip Ghosh has shrugged off responsibility and denied any link with the online retail website, Flipkart has issued an apology for the incident and stated that the toll free number was an old one and was no longer in use the website.

IndiGo flyers made to sit inside aircraft without AC

Flyers on an IndiGo flight to Kolkata were made to sit inside a flight at Delhi's IGI Airport for over 90 minutes in a sultry afternoon without air conditioning due to a technical snag. The flyers were not allowed to de-board the flight and were informed of the delay 30 minutes after they had boarded the flight at around 3.30 pm on Monday. They finally took off for Delhi at 5 pm and reached destination on time. The flyers stated that the crew expressed their helplessness during the ordeal. The airline has denied the allegations.

Heavy rains strike Bengal, waterlog Kolkata

Heavy rains and lightning claimed six lives in West Bengal and water-logged various areas in Kolkata. Five of the six people died due to lightning strikes while one drowned in a river. Due to cyclonic depression over the Bay of Bengal, the Met department predicted heavy to continue over the next few days. However, true to their spirit, city residents are not confined to their homes. They are out at water-logged streets even as a large number of uprooted trees slowed traffic on several roads.