Home Nation

Three militants, civilian killed in J-K's Pulwama gunfight

A gunfight in Kupwara leaves a militant dead while three army men were injured in a grenade attack in Shopian.

Published: 29th June 2018 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2018 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday while a civilian died in security men's fire near the encounter site. Elsewhere, a militant was killed in a gunfight in border district of Kupwara while three army men were injured in grenade attack in Shopian.

A police official said Army, police and CRPF men launched a joint cordon and search operation at Thamuna village near Chatpora in Pulwama district this afternoon after receiving inputs about presence of militants there. As security personnel were conducting house to house searches, they came under heavy fire from militants hiding in a residential house. The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter. In the ensuing gunfight that continued for four hours, three militants were killed. The house, where from militants were firing on the troops, was damaged during the gunfight.

The police official said identity of slain militants was being ascertained.

Earlier, there were reports that Lashkar's Pakistani militant Naveed Jhatt and Hizb commander Junaid Sehrai were present in the house. However, police had quashed those reports. Jhatt, who escaped from police custody in a hospital in Srinagar in February this year, has been identified by police as one of the assailants in senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari's assassination on June 14.

After the gunfight erupted in the area in the afternoon, the locals especially youth took to roads and attempted to march towards the encounter site. When intercepted by security personnel, the youth pelted stones on them. The security men in retaliation fired tear smoke shells, pellets and bullets to disperse them. At least a dozen protestors sustained injuries in security forces action. The injured were rushed to hospital, where a critically injured boy Faizan Ahmad Khan succumbed to injuries.

After the death of a youth, tension gripped the area and youth in large numbers took to roads and staged protests. Meanwhile, another militant was killed in the forest area of Trehgam in border district of Kupwara in the morning. The identity of the slain militant and the outfit to which he owes allegiance was being ascertained. Militants also lobbed a grenade towards an army patrol party in south Kashmir's Shopian district in the morning.

"Militants lobbed a grenade at a group of Army men when they were busy opening the Good Will Public School in Ahagam area of Keegam village in Shopian this morning. The militants also fired on army men. In the grenade attack and firing, three Army men were injured and hospitalised," a police official said. He said army men exercised maximum restraint to avoid any damage to the civil population and students around.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir militancy Three Militants Killed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp