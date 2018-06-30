Home Nation

Militant's body recovered from Jammu and Kashmir gunfight site

A 15-year-old boy was killed during clashes that ensued between stone pelters and the security forces near the gunfight site.

Published: 30th June 2018 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2018 10:32 AM

By IANS

SRINAGAR: The body of a militant who was killed in a gunfight with the security forces a day before in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, was recovered on Saturday, police said

However, Director General of Police S.P. Vaid and an Army spokesman had confirmed on Friday that three militants were killed in the gunfight that took place in Thamuna village.

Meanwhile, Faizan Ahmad Khan, 15, was killed and eight other civilian protesters were injured during clashes that ensued between stone pelters and the security forces near the gunfight site also on Friday.

