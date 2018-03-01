In this file photo, an operation undertaken by avalanche rescue teams to free those trapped under snow in Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

SRINAGAR: The bodies of three persons, who were buried in an avalanche on February 24, were recovered on Thursday by rescue teams in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said.

Teams of Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police and disaster relief force recovered the bodies. The victims were identified as Altaf Ahmad, Bashir Ahmad and Ghulam Muhammad.

Over 80 members of the rescue teams succeeded in recovering the bodies from the avalanche debris in Guchibal Behak, the police said.