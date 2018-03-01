RAIPUR: Nine Naxals were on Wednesday arrested during a search operation by security forces in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district, police said.

The operation, which was carried out in Bhejji area of the district, was conducted jointly by personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), District Force (DF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite CoBRA battalion, a senior police official told PTI.

Those arrested were identified as Muchaki Lakhma (22), Muchaki Kosa (25), Mandvi Lakhma (25), Nuppo Latham (37), Nuppo Ganga (30), Sodi Hidma (30), Nuppo Dual (55), Sodi Mukka Hidma (50) and Sodi Joga (19), all belonging to the lower rung of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), he said.

Muchaki Lakhma had arrest warrants pending against him in Bhejji and Konta police stations, the official informed.

Police said that they were allegedly involved in the attack on a police team in Elarmadgu forest of Bhejji on February 18 this year in which two personnel were killed and six others were injured.

They were also involved in an incident on the same day in which a labourer was killed and construction equipment and vehicles engaged in road construction were torched, he said.