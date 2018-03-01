NEW DELHI: Muslim cleric Sayeed Mufti Mukarram on Thursday lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi for his statement on surrendering mosque built atop destroyed temples to Hindus and said that only a person who has lost mental balance can make such remark.

Talking to ANI, Mukarram pitched for the unity between Hindus and Muslims and urged people to respect every religion.

“This is against the Constitution and policy of our country. Only a person who has lost his mental balance can make such remark,” Mukarram told ANI.

“Nothing should be demolished; both Temple and Mosque will remain wherever they are,” he added.

He further said that Humanity is above everything and such statement of the Rizvi should be just ignored.

Talking about the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue and Art of Living (AoL) founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar mediation, the Muslim cleric said that it is better to leave the matter for the Supreme Court to decide.

“Not a single leader is there, who is followed by the entire nation. So it is better to follow the guideline of the Supreme Court, which we believe will take a correct decision in the matter,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rizvi proposed that the mosques built atop destroyed temples to be returned back to Hindus.

In his letter to the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Chairman Maulana Rabe Hasan Nadvi, Rizvi urged Muslim Board to surrender nine religious disputed places to Hindus, including Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Rizvi had stated that as per Islamic laws construction of mosques on a land grabbed by destroying other religious place is illegal.

The letter contains names of nine religious disputed religious places across the country.

Among the mosques listed are the Babri mosque in Ayodhya, Keshav Dev Temple in Mathura, Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Atal Dev temple in Jaunpur (All in Uttar Pradesh), Rudra Mahalaya temple in Batna Gujarat, Bhadrakali temple in Ahmedabad Gujarat, Adina Mosque in Pandua West Bengal, Vijaya temple Vidhisha Madhya Pradesh and Mosque Kuvutul Islam Qutub Minar Delhi.