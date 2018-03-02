SRINAGAR: Responding to the appeals of crying mother, a youth, who had earlier joined militant ranks, has shun the path of violence and returned home in Kashmir valley.

With this about a dozen youth have shun violence and joined mainstream since footballer-turned-militant Majid Khan surrendered before Army in November 2017.

Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid said another young boy responding to the appeals of crying mother returned to the fold of family leaving path of violence in the valley.

I wish the family happy re-union, he wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

A police official said in the ongoing effort to bring the misguided youth back to the mainstream, one more youth, who had joined a militant outfit in Kashmir, has shunned the path of violence and returned home.

However, he refused to share details of the youth, citing security and safety concerns of the individual.

"The identity of the individual stands protected for security reasons," he said.

Four youth have shunned violence and joined mainstream since January this year.

Last year, between November and December as many as seven youth, including Majid Khan, had returned home.

The official said about 70 youth were prevented from joining militant ranks from different parts of the valley last year.