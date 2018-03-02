JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir government has announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of three persons, who lost their lives in a snow avalanche in Lashkote forests of Lolab in North Kashmir, an official spokesman said.

Minister for Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation Reconstruction and Floriculture Javaid Mustafa Mir announced the compensation under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for the victims' families, he said.

The bodies of Bashir Ahmed, Ghulam Mohd Lone, Mohammed Altaf -- all residents of Warnow village, Lolab -- were retrieved from the avalanche area after strenuous efforts by the joint rescue team of Army, Police, Revenue along with the locals.

The minister appreciated the rescue teams and the local volunteers for successfully accomplishing the challenging task of search operation despite the harsh terrain and inclement weather, the official said.

He also expressed his deepest condolences with the bereaved families and directed the health department to provide best medical facilities to the two survivors, he added.