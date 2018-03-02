MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government will recover the cost of damage to public property during the Maharashtra bandh on January 3 over the Bhima-Koregaon violence from the protesters, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in a written reply in the Legislative Council on Thursday.

In reply to a question raised by Congress MLC Sharad Ranpise, Fadnavis said investigation into Sambhaji Bhide’s role in the violence was on. Fadnavis rejected allegations that inadequate police deployment was made for the event on January 1 at Bhima-Koregaon as compared to the last few years. Congress and Nationalist Congress Party MLCs had sought a discussion on the issue on Wednesday. The demand was turned down by council chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar.