KOLKATA: Communal violence rocked the Chaltaberia area of Duttapukur in North 24 Parganas district on Friday even as West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee cautioned the police of "mischief mongers" during Holi.

Sources revealed that pieces of raw beef were allegedly thrown at a temple and some tea stalls in the area, following which an irate mob vandalised several mosques in the neighbouring area. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel has now been deployed and Section 144 of CrPC imposed.

Duttapukur police station SHO Surinder Singh told the New Indian Express, “The situation is now under control and peace is returning back to the area.” However, he refrained from divulging any further details.

On January 14, sources revealed, the same area witnessed a minor communal clash over the ownership of a 6-acre land. Police sources are currently investigating if the Holi violence has any connection to the previous skirmish.

On February 27, describing North 24 Parganas and other Bangladesh-bordering districts as ‘sensitive’, chief minister asked the police officials of the district to be on high alert on Holi which coincides with Friday prayers of Muslims.

She said that “mischief mongers” would attempt to create trouble on the occasion and called for stopping cow smuggling from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to Bangladesh through the border districts of West Bengal.

Massive communal violence rocked Baduria and Basirhat areas near the Indo-Bangladesh international border of the district in May last year over a derogatory Facebook meme posted by a minor. One person died and several were injured in the violence that lasted for over a week. Border Security Force personnel were deployed and internet services were suspended in the entire district to prevent the spread of violence.