PORT BLAIR: The second week of March will witness Andaman and Nicobar Command hosting a multinational mega event MILAN 2018.

MILAN is a congregation of littoral navies conducted biennially by Indian Navy at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, under the aegis of the Andaman and Nicobar Command. Besides fostering co-operation through naval exercises and professional interactions, MILAN also provides an excellent opportunity to the participating navies to come together in a spirit of collaboration and mutual understanding to nurture stronger ties.

MILAN made modest beginnings more than two decades ago when it was first held in 1995. The first edition saw participation of four littoral navies.

The event achieved strident success during the ensuing years owing to high standards of professional content of the event. The growing participation over the years bears testimony to the success of this multilateral initiative.

From an event of sub-regional context, MILAN has now grown into a prestigious international event and encompasses participation by maritime forces from not just the Bay of Bengal and South East Asia but the larger Indian Ocean Region (lOR).

MILAN 2018 is being held at Port Blair from 06 March to 13 March 2018.

With the underlying theme of 'Friendship Across the Seas', MILAN 2018 will witness a diverse mix of professional exercises and seminars, social events and sporting fixtures. The interactions during MILAN encompass sharing of views and ideas on maritime good - order and enhancing regional cooperation for combating unlawful activities at sea.

The theme of this year’s MILAN International Maritime Seminar is ‘In Pursuit of Maritime Good Order - Need for Comprehensive Information Sharing Apparatus’ is being organised.

The inaugural address will be delivered by Admiral Sunil Lanba, PVSM, AVSM, ADC, Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) and Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), besides presentations by eminent speakers.

The social interactions planned during MILAN 2018 include display by bands of the Indian Navy and Indian Army, ship visits and colorful cultural evenings. Several events of MILAN 2018 will be open to the public including displays by sky diving team, beating the retreat and Naval continuity drill.

An International City Parade will be held along the Marina Park Road, with marching contingents from all participating foreign naval ships as well as the Indian Armed Forces.

The parade will include a flypast and aerobatic display by military aircraft and demonstrations of various military operations. Besides, visiting foreign ships will also be open for visits by school children and local public. MILAN 2018 will culminate with Passage Exercise at sea by all participating naval ships.