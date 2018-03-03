LUCKNOW: After being deputed by the high command to campaign for the party in a big way in Tripura, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has dubbed the mandate favouring the BJP in left-ruled state as historic.

He attributed party’s success in North-East to PM Modi’s vision and his agenda of development here on Saturday.

Notably, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had addressed over half a dozen public rallies and had conducted a couple of road shows in Tripura. Five of seven seats where the UP CM sought to mobilise people in BJP’s favour, was won by the BJP. “It’s a historical day in Indian politics,” says Yogi after BJP sweeps Tripura.

Yogi Adityanath had campaigned extensively for two days—February 12 and 13 –across Tripura addressing public rallies in Kamlapur, Khayerpur, Matarbari, Sabroom, Pablachhara, Jubrajnagar and Kanchanpur.

He took out two roadshows from Majlishpur to Khayerpur on February 12 while from Dharamnagar to Jubrajnagar on February 13.

“I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah ji and our party workers. Even our performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya is historic. It is an important day in Indian politics,” the UP CM added.

In Tripura, where BJP rose from a duck in 2013 to an impressive 43 of 59 seats unseating 25-year-old Manik Sarkar-led CPM government, party had shown confidence in the abilities of UP CM and he was deputed as party’s trump card to woo followers of Nath sect and Gorakhshnath Peethh as they make a considerable chunk of voters in the north–eastern state. Yogi Adityanath too belongs to Nath sect of Shaivite tradition.

Yogi had joined BJP star campaigners including PM Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh to seek votes in favour of the party in Tripura. “This is an important day for democratic India. People of Tripura have shown confidence in BJP which has carved out a consolidated base for itself in the state by ensuring ouster of 25-year-old Manik Sarkar government. Even party’s performance in Meghayala and Nagaland has also been exemplary well,” the CM said while reacting to N-E results.

Moreover, around 30 per cent of the population of Tripura comprises of backwards.

Besides, BJP strategised the current state elections in Tripura to consolidate the support of different Hindu sects in its favour successfully.