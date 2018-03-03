MUMBAI: A massive fire broke out inside a chemical factory in Mumbai’s Asalfa Village on Saturday.

At least eight fire tenders are currently present at the spot and working to douse the flame.

“The fire broke out late night around 11:45 pm to 12:00 and eight fire tenders are at the spot. One of our fire tender has received small injuries and has been taken for medical treatment,” Deputy Fire Officer, Abhay Kale told ANI.

No casualties have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited.

