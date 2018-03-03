NEW DELHI: Prominent Muslim organisation Jamaat-e-Islami Hind on Saturday attacked the Narendra Modi government for the recent banking scams in the country. The Jamaat sought a joint parliamentary committee to probe the recent banking frauds and said “the government has failed to deliver on its promise of providing corruption free governance”.

Secretary-General of JIH, Muhammad Salim Engineer said, “The country has lost thousands of crores in the PNB scam. The prime accused fled the country and the government is trying to escape its responsibility by shifting the blame to the Central Bank and the bank auditors. Jamaat demands that a Joint Parliamentary Committee, JPC be appointed to find out how a fraud of such magnitude and scale took place and what steps the government took to ensure its prevention.”

Hitting out at the government for the PNB fraud case in which diamantaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are the main accused, Salim said that the resulting loss of the country’s biggest bank fraud will have to be borne by the tax payers of the country. “Our international credit rating is also going to take a hit which will impact foreign investment and ultimately our GDP and growth rate.” Salim said.

The Jamaat also condemned the bombings in Syria and made an appeal to all stakeholders in Syria to stop the attacks on civilians and enforce immediate ceasefire there effectively. JIH President Maulana Syed Jalaluddin Umari said, “We are saddened by the news that over 650 people have died and thousands more injured...We appeal to the international community, particularly the United Nations, Russia, Syria, America, the GCC and all important stakeholders to immediately stop the offensive in Syria and enforce an immediate ceasefire effectively.”