CHANDIGARH: Punjab police today claimed to have arrested a dreaded gangster who had once remained a close aide of slain criminal Vicky Gounder.

Tirath Singh, 28, who is an 'A-category' gangster carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh, was arrested from Bodsi at Samrala-Ludhiana road last night, Khanna SSP Navjot Singh Mahal said.

During checking, police officials deputed at a check point signalled a car coming from Chandigarh to stop, the officer said.

The drive tried to speed away but was caught, he said.

The police personnel later identified him as Tirath Singh, the SSP said, adding that a .

30 bore pistol and six live cartridges were seized.

Tirath, who had been a Kabaddi player before becoming a gangster in 2010, faces several murder and extortion cases in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

He is a native of Dhilwan village in Faridkot and was a close associate of Gounder and Prema Lahoria who were killed in January by the Punjab Police in Rajasthan.

He was with Jaipal gang and wanted for his involvement in the murder of a rival gangster Sukha Kahlwan in 2015 and Jaswinder Singh Rocky in 2016, police said.