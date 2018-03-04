MUMBAI: A suspected gas leakage was reported from an area near Ghatla village in suburban Chembur here late tonight, said a senior official of the Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanumbai Municipal Corporation.

The leakage, which was noticed around 10. 50 PM, led to panic among residents, he said.

Teams of Fire Brigade, as well as the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, had reached the spot, said the official, adding that nature of the gas and source of the leakage is being investigated.