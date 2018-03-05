SRINAGAR: All educational institutions remained closed on Monday in the Kashmir valley, where separatists have called for a general strike in protest against the killing of a Lashkher-e-Toiba (LeT) militant and four others in an encounter at Shopian on Sunday evening.

The Kashmir University (KU), Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) have also postponed all examinations scheduled to be held on Monday. It was a very disappointed day for the students upto middle class who were to attend their school for the first time after winter vacations.

However, the high and higher secondary schools reopened last week after winter vacation in the valley. As the authorities have imposed restriction under Section 144 CrPC in the down town, Shehar-e-Khas (SeK) and parts of Kralkhud and Maisuma in Srinagar following strike called by separatists, the educational institutions were closed in the valley.

However, many parents accompanying their children were disappointed after they were informed that schools will remain closed today also for security reasons. We were preparing for first day of schooling of our children for the past one week after winter vacation, said a parent at Natipora adding students were also disappointed after informed about the new development.

All middle schools were closed in the first week of January for winter vacation. High and Higher Secondary institutions were closed in the second week of January. The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Moulvi Omar Farooq and Mohammad Yaseen Malik have called for a general strike today against the Shopian incident where a Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) militant and four others were killed in an encounter with Army at Pahnoo, Shopian, Sunday night.

The KU and IUST have also postponed all examinations today. They said the next date of hearing will be announced separately later. There were also protests in the KU last night after hearing about the Shopian incident.