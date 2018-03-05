SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with volunteers and a medical team, on Sunday rescued eight people, who were trapped at OHMA, 80 kilometers from Padum Zanskar, since yesterday.

The eight people were trapped at OHMA near Nyaraks Pullu due to sudden breakage of Ice Chadder on Zanskar River.

“On 3rd of March 2018, Police Station Zanskar received information that a group of local people hailing from Zanskar while coming from Leh towards Zanskar via Chaddar Trek got trapped at OHMA near Nyaraks Pullu due to sudden breakage of Ice Chadder on Zanskar River,” read a statement issued by the police.