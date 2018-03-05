SRINAGAR: Police today detained Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Yasin Malik after he tried to stage a protest against the alleged killing of civilians in Shopian firing.

Malik, along with his supporters, reached Budshah bridge here and tried to march towards Lal Chowk, officials said.

They were stopped and taken into preventive custody, the officials added.

Six persons, including two militants, were killed in last night's shootout in Shopian's Pahnoo area.

While the Army has said the deceased were militants and their alleged overground workers, police said they are investigating the matter.