Security personnel guard in a street during curfew-like restrictions imposed by the authorities to maintain law and order following the strike call given by hurriyat leaders in protest against the killing of six persons including two militants and four civilians in a shoot-out in Shopian in Srinagar on Monday. | PTI

SHOPIAN: Indian Army's 12 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) on Monday confirmed that two terrorists, who were killed in yesterday's Shopian firing in Jammu and Kashmir were from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Addressing a press briefing, Commandant of 12 Rashtriya Rifles, DS Negi said, "The first terrorist was from LeT, the second terrorist found this morning was from LeT too. Both of them are Class B terrorists."

Meanwhile, Brigadier Harbir Singh of the same battalion said, "Two terrorists and three additional personnel were killed."

Yesterday, one terrorist and three of his accomplices/ over ground worker (OGWs) were killed after security forces resorted to retaliatory firing against an attack on a joint motor vehicle patrolling party.

As per the Army sources, a joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) near Pohan area of Shopian was fired upon by some terrorists at 8:00 p.m. from a vehicle.