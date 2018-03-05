MUZAFFARNAGAR: Two youths were beaten up and then handed over to the police for allegedly teasing a girl student here, the police said today.

The accused allegedly harassed the girl while she was on her way to school.

Following this, the girl's family members thrashed the acused and handed them over to police yesterday, a police officer said.

A case under section 354 (Assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registerted against the accused, the police said.